Fund Update: WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC opened a $41.2M position in $EA stock

WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC has opened a new $41.2M position in $EA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EA.

$EA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 398 institutional investors add shares of $EA stock to their portfolio, and 556 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EA Insider Trading Activity

$EA insiders have traded $EA stock on the open market 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 54 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW WILSON (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 34,229 shares for an estimated $4,951,276 .

. LAURA MIELE (President of EA Entertainment) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,167,155 .

. JACOB J. SCHATZ (EVP, Global Affairs and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,282,509 .

. VIJAYANTHIMALA SINGH (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $846,110 .

. ERIC CHARLES KELLY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $302,090

STUART CANFIELD (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $281,428.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EA stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/15, 04/08.

on 05/15, 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$EA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EA in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

Ascendiant Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EA forecast page.

$EA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EA recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $EA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $160.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Eric Handler from Roth Capital set a target price of $185.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Jason Bazinet from Citigroup set a target price of $153.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $155.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Colin Sebastian from Baird set a target price of $168.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Omar Dessouky from B of A Securities set a target price of $166.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Michael Pachter from Wedbush set a target price of $210.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Mark Zgutowicz from Benchmark set a target price of $180.0 on 05/07/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $EA ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.