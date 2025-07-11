Fund Update: WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC opened a $41.2M position in $EA stock

WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC has opened a new $41.2M position in $EA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EA.
$EA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 398 institutional investors add shares of $EA stock to their portfolio, and 556 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 2,157,328 shares (-48.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $311,777,042
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 1,936,313 shares (+197.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $279,835,954
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,761,439 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $254,563,164
- DNB ASSET MANAGEMENT AS removed 1,645,482 shares (-98.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $237,805,058
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,567,062 shares (-5.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $226,471,800
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,557,586 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $225,102,328
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 1,435,453 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $207,451,667
$EA Insider Trading Activity
$EA insiders have traded $EA stock on the open market 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 54 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW WILSON (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 34,229 shares for an estimated $4,951,276.
- LAURA MIELE (President of EA Entertainment) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $2,167,155.
- JACOB J. SCHATZ (EVP, Global Affairs and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,282,509.
- VIJAYANTHIMALA SINGH (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $846,110.
- ERIC CHARLES KELLY (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $302,090
- STUART CANFIELD (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $281,428.
$EA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $EA stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/15, 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
$EA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EA in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025
- Ascendiant Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025
$EA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EA recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $EA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $160.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Eric Handler from Roth Capital set a target price of $185.0 on 06/24/2025
- Jason Bazinet from Citigroup set a target price of $153.0 on 05/29/2025
- Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $155.0 on 05/08/2025
- Colin Sebastian from Baird set a target price of $168.0 on 05/07/2025
- Omar Dessouky from B of A Securities set a target price of $166.0 on 05/07/2025
- Michael Pachter from Wedbush set a target price of $210.0 on 05/07/2025
- Mark Zgutowicz from Benchmark set a target price of $180.0 on 05/07/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
