Fund Update: WealthNavi Inc. added 68,041 shares of $IVV to their portfolio

WealthNavi Inc. has added 68,041 shares of $IVV to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IVV.
$IVV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,584 institutional investors add shares of $IVV stock to their portfolio, and 1,552 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEW VERNON CAPITAL HOLDINGS II LLC added 24,729,312 shares (+53779.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,895,400,412
- CAPULA MANAGEMENT LTD added 15,379,127 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,641,531,461
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 8,534,131 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,795,328,208
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 8,101,494 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,552,229,478
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 7,554,054 shares (+42.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,244,622,942
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 5,757,796 shares (+347.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,235,305,572
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 5,708,115 shares (+31.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,207,389,818
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
