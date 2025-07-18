Fund Update: WealthNavi Inc. added 521,530 shares of $IAU to their portfolio

WealthNavi Inc. has added 521,530 shares of $IAU to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IAU.
$IAU Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 763 institutional investors add shares of $IAU stock to their portfolio, and 502 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 63,243,368 shares (-96.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,728,828,977
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 6,797,066 shares (+63.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $400,755,011
- FMR LLC added 3,503,474 shares (+15.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $206,564,827
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 2,552,405 shares (+29.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $150,489,798
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 2,267,175 shares (-25.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $133,672,638
- PACKER & CO LTD removed 1,235,000 shares (-34.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,815,600
- ERSTE ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH added 1,164,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,629,440
$IAU Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IAU in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
