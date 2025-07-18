Fund Update: WealthNavi Inc. added 521,530 shares of $IAU to their portfolio

WealthNavi Inc. has added 521,530 shares of $IAU to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IAU.

$IAU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 763 institutional investors add shares of $IAU stock to their portfolio, and 502 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IAU Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IAU in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025

