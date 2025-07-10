Fund Update: WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC opened a $9.1M position in $RISR stock

WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC has opened a new $9.1M position in $RISR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $RISR.
$RISR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 27 institutional investors add shares of $RISR stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FAMILY INVESTMENT CENTER, INC. added 562,458 shares (+318.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,434,099
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 248,246 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $9,078,356
- TIDAL INVESTMENTS LLC added 96,281 shares (+1466.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,497,888
- 3EDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP added 82,539 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,998,641
- J.W. COLE ADVISORS, INC. added 47,879 shares (+30.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,739,444
- COPPELL ADVISORY SOLUTIONS LLC added 36,785 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,336,399
- GLOBAL VIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 35,913 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,304,719
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
