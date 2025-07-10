Fund Update: WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC opened a $8.2M position in $CLOI stock

WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC has opened a new $8.2M position in $CLOI, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CLOI.
$CLOI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $CLOI stock to their portfolio, and 44 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 427,476 shares (+50.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,587,831
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 416,160 shares (+601.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,989,894
- REDHAWK WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. removed 307,570 shares (-32.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,251,998
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 298,899 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,793,823
- CAPITAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC added 196,033 shares (+21.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,358,383
- CLARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC. added 185,344 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,793,576
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 173,510 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,168,268
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.