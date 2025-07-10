Fund Update: WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC opened a $8.0M position in $CDX stock

WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC has opened a new $8.0M position in $CDX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CDX.
$CDX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $CDX stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRIME CAPITAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC added 510,705 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,715,572
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 341,577 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $7,965,575
- TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP removed 239,171 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,486,582
- PARK EDGE ADVISORS, LLC added 185,176 shares (+43.3%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $4,318,304
- SUMMIT FINANCIAL, LLC added 128,693 shares (+733.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,952,217
- SFG WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. added 50,722 shares (+157.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,163,562
- AE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC added 49,214 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,128,969
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
