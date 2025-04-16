Fund Update: WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC opened a $26.9M position in $TEX stock

WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC has opened a new $26.9M position in $TEX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TEX.
$TEX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $TEX stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 1,272,920 shares (+17.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,834,362
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 1,046,600 shares (+94.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,373,852
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 712,499 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,918,212
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 582,819 shares (+43.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,937,894
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 510,666 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,602,982
- ATLANTIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 470,038 shares (-75.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,725,156
- INVESCO LTD. removed 427,361 shares (-26.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,752,625
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$TEX Insider Trading Activity
$TEX insiders have traded $TEX stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID A SACHS has made 4 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,579,400 and 0 sales.
- KIERAN HEGARTY (President, Materials Processin) sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $1,051,740
- SIMON MEESTER (President and CEO) sold 9,877 shares for an estimated $505,109
- ANDRA RUSH purchased 1,325 shares for an estimated $48,972
- PATRICK S CARROLL (Pres., Environmental Solutions) has made 2 purchases buying 109 shares for an estimated $4,623 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$TEX Government Contracts
We have seen $431,440 of award payments to $TEX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- AERIAL WORK PLATFORM: $376,800
- REPAIR KENNWORTH TRUCK - TEREX DIGGER/AUGER UNIT (E305025)(GORE FLEET): $48,609
- BUCKET TRUCK SWITCH REPAIR: $6,031
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$TEX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TEX in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/07/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TEX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TEX forecast page.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $TEX ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.