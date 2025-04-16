Stocks
Fund Update: WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC opened a $26.9M position in $TEX stock

April 16, 2025 — 12:28 pm EDT

WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC has opened a new $26.9M position in $TEX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TEX.

$TEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $TEX stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TEX Insider Trading Activity

$TEX insiders have traded $TEX stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DAVID A SACHS has made 4 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,579,400 and 0 sales.
  • KIERAN HEGARTY (President, Materials Processin) sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $1,051,740
  • SIMON MEESTER (President and CEO) sold 9,877 shares for an estimated $505,109
  • ANDRA RUSH purchased 1,325 shares for an estimated $48,972
  • PATRICK S CARROLL (Pres., Environmental Solutions) has made 2 purchases buying 109 shares for an estimated $4,623 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TEX Government Contracts

We have seen $431,440 of award payments to $TEX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$TEX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TEX in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TEX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TEX forecast page.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $TEX ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News

