Fund Update: WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC opened a $37.6M position in $TPR stock

WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC has opened a new $37.6M position in $TPR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TPR.

$TPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 361 institutional investors add shares of $TPR stock to their portfolio, and 338 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TPR Insider Trading Activity

$TPR insiders have traded $TPR stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TPR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TODD KAHN (CEO and Brand President, Coach) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 121,321 shares for an estimated $8,442,779 .

. DAVID E HOWARD (General Counsel & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 54,042 shares for an estimated $3,531,892 .

. SCOTT A. ROE (CFO and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,727 shares for an estimated $2,227,043 .

. MANESH DADLANI (VP, Controller and PAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,872 shares for an estimated $514,219.

$TPR Government Contracts

We have seen $21,850,136 of award payments to $TPR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$TPR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TPR in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Positive" rating on 04/16/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 11/15/2024

$TPR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TPR recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $TPR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $78.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $84.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $83.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $70.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Aneesha Sherman from Bernstein set a target price of $78.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Ashley Helgans from Jefferies set a target price of $80.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Robert Drbul from Guggenheim set a target price of $70.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $64.0 on 11/15/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

