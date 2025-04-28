Fund Update: WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC opened a $20.6M position in $HQY stock

WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC has opened a new $20.6M position in $HQY, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $HQY.

$HQY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 250 institutional investors add shares of $HQY stock to their portfolio, and 184 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HQY Insider Trading Activity

$HQY insiders have traded $HQY stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HQY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STUART B. PARKER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,417,900 .

. ROBERT W SELANDER has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 19,750 shares for an estimated $1,924,299 .

. MICHAEL HENRY FIORE (EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) sold 8,881 shares for an estimated $695,045

DEBRA CHARLOTTE MCCOWAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $477,800

ELIMELECH ROSNER (EVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 2,869 shares for an estimated $278,635

FRANK CORVINO sold 1,039 shares for an estimated $99,848

$HQY Government Contracts

We have seen $18,964,378 of award payments to $HQY over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$HQY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HQY stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HQY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 11/07.

$HQY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HQY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/25/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/10/2024

$HQY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HQY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HQY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $113.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Strong Buy from Raymond James set a target price of $115.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 Alexander Paris from Barrington set a target price of $112.0 on 12/10/2024

