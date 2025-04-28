Fund Update: WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 398,579 shares of PDD HOLDINGS ($PDD) to their portfolio

WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC has added 398,579 shares of $PDD to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PDD.
PDD HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 283 institutional investors add shares of PDD HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 331 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. added 39,263,851 shares (+9469.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,646,876,765
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 12,245,862 shares (-93.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,187,726,155
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 9,477,455 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $919,218,360
- SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC added 5,154,878 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $499,971,617
- TAIREN CAPITAL LTD removed 4,803,243 shares (-87.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $465,866,538
- FMR LLC added 4,673,022 shares (+22.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $453,236,403
- FIL LTD added 3,350,627 shares (+72.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $324,977,312
PDD HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PDD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024
- CFRA issued a "Sell" rating on 11/22/2024
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024
