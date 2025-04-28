Fund Update: WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 398,579 shares of PDD HOLDINGS ($PDD) to their portfolio

WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC has added 398,579 shares of $PDD to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PDD.

PDD HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 283 institutional investors add shares of PDD HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 331 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PDD HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PDD in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024

CFRA issued a "Sell" rating on 11/22/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/21/2024

