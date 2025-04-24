Fund Update: Waverton Investment Management Ltd added 99,957 shares of SYNOPSYS ($SNPS) to their portfolio

Waverton Investment Management Ltd has added 99,957 shares of $SNPS to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SNPS.

SYNOPSYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 617 institutional investors add shares of SYNOPSYS stock to their portfolio, and 563 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SYNOPSYS Insider Trading Activity

SYNOPSYS insiders have traded $SNPS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD S. MAHONEY (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,838 shares for an estimated $10,544,205 .

. GEUS AART DE (EXECUTIVE CHAIR) sold 15,705 shares for an estimated $6,979,652

SASSINE GHAZI (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold 11,366 shares for an estimated $5,270,968

SYNOPSYS Government Contracts

We have seen $913,800 of award payments to $SNPS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

SYNOPSYS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SNPS stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNPS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SYNOPSYS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNPS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/05/2024

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/11/2024

