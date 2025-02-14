Fund Update: Warren Buffett opened a $1.2B position in $STZ stock

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC has opened a new $1.2B position in $STZ, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $STZ.

$STZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 501 institutional investors add shares of $STZ stock to their portfolio, and 755 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$STZ Insider Trading Activity

$STZ insiders have traded $STZ stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT SANDS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 179,571 shares for an estimated $43,403,491 .

. SANDS MASTER TRUST ROBERT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 119,274 shares for an estimated $28,908,889 .

. RICHARD SANDS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,297 shares for an estimated $14,494,602 .

. PARTNERS LLC WILDSTAR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,297 shares for an estimated $14,494,602 .

. ZACHARY M STERN sold 59,637 shares for an estimated $14,335,542

BUSINESS HOLDINGS LP ZMSS sold 59,637 shares for an estimated $14,335,542

JAMES A. JR. SABIA (EVP & Pres. Beer) sold 36,086 shares for an estimated $8,768,540

WILLIAM A NEWLANDS (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,426 shares for an estimated $7,851,291 .

. SAMUEL J GLAETZER (EVP & Pres. Wine and Spirits) sold 1,510 shares for an estimated $370,809

WILLIAM T GILES purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $186,390

BUSINESS HOLDINGS LP SER sold 660 shares for an estimated $159,060

KANEENAT KRISTANN CAREY (EVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 330 shares for an estimated $78,870

$STZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $STZ stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

