Fund Update: Vontobel Holding Ltd. opened a $8.6M position in $COMT stock

Vontobel Holding Ltd. has opened a new $8.6M position in $COMT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $COMT.
$COMT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $COMT stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP removed 2,169,649 shares (-81.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,913,816
- TRADEWINDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,053,158 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,877,092
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 909,881 shares (-89.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,029,088
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 541,183 shares (-97.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,697,341
- VONTOBEL HOLDING LTD. added 323,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,557,751
- WEALTHGARDEN F.S. LLC removed 165,472 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,188,096
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 126,349 shares (-32.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,197,893
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
