Fund Update: Vontobel Holding Ltd. opened a $5.1M position in $FMX stock

Vontobel Holding Ltd. has opened a new $5.1M position in $FMX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FMX.

$FMX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $FMX stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FMX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FMX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

$FMX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FMX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Itau BBA issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/07/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/28/2025

$FMX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FMX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FMX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $108.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Rodrigo Alcantara from UBS set a target price of $115.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Benjamin Theurer from Barclays set a target price of $108.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Thiago Bortoluci from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $97.8 on 01/28/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

