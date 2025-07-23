Fund Update: Vontobel Holding Ltd. opened a $5.1M position in $FMX stock

Vontobel Holding Ltd. has opened a new $5.1M position in $FMX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FMX.
$FMX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $FMX stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 704,027 shares (-21.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,698,954
- ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. added 570,640 shares (+105.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,683,051
- CARRHAE CAPITAL LLP removed 543,167 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,002,235
- ASSET VALUE INVESTORS LTD removed 500,565 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,845,132
- CORVEX MANAGEMENT LP removed 405,150 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,534,537
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 303,399 shares (+64.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,605,674
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 293,524 shares (+325.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,642,071
$FMX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FMX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.
$FMX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FMX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Itau BBA issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/07/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/28/2025
$FMX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FMX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FMX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $108.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Rodrigo Alcantara from UBS set a target price of $115.0 on 07/10/2025
- Benjamin Theurer from Barclays set a target price of $108.0 on 05/12/2025
- Thiago Bortoluci from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $97.8 on 01/28/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
