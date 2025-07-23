Stocks
FMX

Fund Update: Vontobel Holding Ltd. opened a $5.1M position in $FMX stock

July 23, 2025 — 03:47 pm EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

Vontobel Holding Ltd. has opened a new $5.1M position in $FMX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FMX.

$FMX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $FMX stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 704,027 shares (-21.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,698,954
  • ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. added 570,640 shares (+105.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $55,683,051
  • CARRHAE CAPITAL LLP removed 543,167 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,002,235
  • ASSET VALUE INVESTORS LTD removed 500,565 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,845,132
  • CORVEX MANAGEMENT LP removed 405,150 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,534,537
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 303,399 shares (+64.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,605,674
  • ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 293,524 shares (+325.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,642,071

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FMX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FMX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FMX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FMX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FMX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Itau BBA issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/07/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FMX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FMX forecast page.

$FMX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FMX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FMX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $108.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Rodrigo Alcantara from UBS set a target price of $115.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Benjamin Theurer from Barclays set a target price of $108.0 on 05/12/2025
  • Thiago Bortoluci from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $97.8 on 01/28/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $FMX ticker page for more data.


