Stocks
NTNX

Fund Update: Vontobel Holding Ltd. opened a $2.1M position in $NTNX stock

April 28, 2025 — 06:32 am EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

Vontobel Holding Ltd. has opened a new $2.1M position in $NTNX, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $NTNX.

$NTNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 309 institutional investors add shares of $NTNX stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NTNX Insider Trading Activity

$NTNX insiders have traded $NTNX stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GROEN MAX PIETER DE sold 5,500,000 shares for an estimated $409,805,000
  • RAJIV RAMASWAMI (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 167,493 shares for an estimated $11,498,166.
  • RUKMINI SIVARAMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,625 shares for an estimated $981,671.
  • STEVEN J GOMO sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $533,146
  • VIRGINIA GAMBALE sold 6,060 shares for an estimated $392,278

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NTNX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NTNX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTNX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$NTNX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NTNX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/02/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/27/2025
  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/27/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NTNX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NTNX forecast page.

$NTNX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NTNX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NTNX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $83.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $94.0 on 02/27/2025
  • An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $83.0 on 02/27/2025
  • James Fish from Piper Sandler set a target price of $83.0 on 11/27/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $NTNX ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

NTNX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.