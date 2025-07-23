Fund Update: Vontobel Holding Ltd. opened a $19.6M position in $AVB stock

Vontobel Holding Ltd. has opened a new $19.6M position in $AVB, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AVB.
$AVB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 365 institutional investors add shares of $AVB stock to their portfolio, and 345 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 1,588,632 shares (-89.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $340,952,199
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 792,570 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $170,101,373
- COHEN & STEERS, INC. removed 774,251 shares (-24.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $166,169,749
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 722,125 shares (+8986.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $154,982,467
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 548,022 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $111,522,477
- PGGM INVESTMENTS added 472,890 shares (+7782.9%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $96,233,115
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 460,230 shares (-22.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $98,774,562
$AVB Insider Trading Activity
$AVB insiders have traded $AVB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN P. O'SHEA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,245,402.
- EDWARD M SCHULMAN (EVP-General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,945 shares for an estimated $1,222,697.
$AVB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AVB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 04/07, 02/24.
$AVB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVB in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/17/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025
- Zelman & Assoc issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/13/2025
$AVB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVB recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $AVB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $233.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $241.0 on 07/15/2025
- Brent Dilts from UBS set a target price of $216.0 on 07/15/2025
- Anthony Paolone from JP Morgan set a target price of $249.0 on 06/17/2025
- Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $236.0 on 06/13/2025
- Vikram Malhotra from Mizuho set a target price of $213.0 on 05/23/2025
- Adam Kramer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $228.0 on 05/15/2025
- Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a target price of $220.0 on 05/08/2025
