Fund Update: Vontobel Holding Ltd. opened a $19.6M position in $AVB stock

Vontobel Holding Ltd. has opened a new $19.6M position in $AVB, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $AVB.

$AVB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 365 institutional investors add shares of $AVB stock to their portfolio, and 345 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AVB Insider Trading Activity

$AVB insiders have traded $AVB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN P. O'SHEA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,245,402 .

. EDWARD M SCHULMAN (EVP-General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,945 shares for an estimated $1,222,697.

$AVB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AVB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 04/07, 02/24.

$AVB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVB in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/17/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

Zelman & Assoc issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/13/2025

$AVB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVB recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $AVB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $233.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $241.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Brent Dilts from UBS set a target price of $216.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Anthony Paolone from JP Morgan set a target price of $249.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $236.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Vikram Malhotra from Mizuho set a target price of $213.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Adam Kramer from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $228.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a target price of $220.0 on 05/08/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

