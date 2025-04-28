Fund Update: Vontobel Holding Ltd. opened a $1.6M position in $CVNA stock

Vontobel Holding Ltd. has opened a new $1.6M position in $CVNA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CVNA.

$CVNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 339 institutional investors add shares of $CVNA stock to their portfolio, and 229 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CVNA Insider Trading Activity

$CVNA insiders have traded $CVNA stock on the open market 159 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 159 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CVNA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVNA in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/19/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 01/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CVNA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CVNA forecast page.

$CVNA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVNA recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $CVNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $255.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Seth Basham from Wedbush set a target price of $250.0 on 02/19/2025

on 02/19/2025 Jeff Lick from Stephens set a target price of $300.0 on 02/19/2025

on 02/19/2025 Chris Pierce from Needham set a target price of $330.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $260.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $225.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $240.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Michael Baker from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $240.0 on 10/31/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $CVNA ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.