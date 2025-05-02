Fund Update: VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC opened a $292.9M position in $EMXC stock

VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC has opened a new $292.9M position in $EMXC, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $EMXC.
$EMXC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 428 institutional investors add shares of $EMXC stock to their portfolio, and 406 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 6,372,245 shares (-96.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $353,340,985
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 6,005,878 shares (+70.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $333,025,935
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 5,674,008 shares (-19.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $312,581,100
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 5,316,622 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $292,892,705
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 5,071,144 shares (+133.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $279,369,322
- PARTNERS CAPITAL INVESTMENT GROUP, LLP removed 2,964,034 shares (-45.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $164,355,685
- CITIGROUP INC removed 2,341,368 shares (-92.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,828,855
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
