Fund Update: Vest Financial, LLC opened a $59.4M position in $ERIE stock

Vest Financial, LLC has opened a new $59.4M position in $ERIE, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ERIE.
$ERIE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 204 institutional investors add shares of $ERIE stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 506,922 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $208,968,456
- INVESCO LTD. added 204,010 shares (+64.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,099,042
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 169,970 shares (-9.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,066,733
- VEST FINANCIAL, LLC added 141,669 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,366,394
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 104,912 shares (+38856.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,963,373
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC added 77,912 shares (+111.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,117,663
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 68,542 shares (+1022.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,255,068
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.