Fund Update: Vest Financial, LLC opened a $52.4M position in $FDS stock

Vest Financial, LLC has opened a new $52.4M position in $FDS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FDS.
$FDS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 320 institutional investors add shares of $FDS stock to their portfolio, and 363 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 429,028 shares (+40436.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $195,053,289
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 147,506 shares (-88.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,844,181
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 139,621 shares (+42.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,057,173
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 138,186 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,367,972
- BAMCO INC /NY/ removed 122,416 shares (-4.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,793,956
- VEST FINANCIAL, LLC added 115,354 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,444,542
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 96,955 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,565,547
$FDS Insider Trading Activity
$FDS insiders have traded $FDS stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FREDERICK PHILIP SNOW (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $8,447,940.
- ROBERT J. ROBIE (EVP, Institutional Buyside) sold 4,009 shares for an estimated $1,944,204
- JOHN COSTIGAN (Chief Data Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,622 shares for an estimated $780,174.
- KATHERINE M STEPP (Chief Technology Officer (CTO)) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,725 shares for an estimated $733,561.
- GREGORY T MOSKOFF (MD,Controller and CAO) sold 363 shares for an estimated $157,604
$FDS Government Contracts
We have seen $1,719,685 of award payments to $FDS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SOFTWARE LICENSES: $485,000
- NEW AWARD FOR 05GA0A23P0004 DATA SERVICE SUBSCRIPTION ON DOMESTIC & GLOBAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS REQUIREMENT.: $346,500
- FACTSET PREMIUM WORKSTATIONS FOR UP TO 7 USERS.: $250,082
- ACCESS TO OWNERSHIP DATABASE, SHARKREPELLENT DATABASE, AND ETF DATA FEED: $143,404
- FACTSET CORPORATE BOND INDENTIFIERS LICENSE CUSIP: $74,163
$FDS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $FDS stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/13.
$FDS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FDS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FDS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $466.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $466.0 on 03/24/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $450.0 on 03/07/2025
- Jeff Silber from BMO Capital set a target price of $521.0 on 11/15/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
