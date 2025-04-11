Fund Update: Vest Financial, LLC opened a $52.4M position in $FDS stock

Vest Financial, LLC has opened a new $52.4M position in $FDS, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FDS.

$FDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 320 institutional investors add shares of $FDS stock to their portfolio, and 363 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FDS Insider Trading Activity

$FDS insiders have traded $FDS stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK PHILIP SNOW (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $8,447,940 .

. ROBERT J. ROBIE (EVP, Institutional Buyside) sold 4,009 shares for an estimated $1,944,204

JOHN COSTIGAN (Chief Data Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,622 shares for an estimated $780,174 .

. KATHERINE M STEPP (Chief Technology Officer (CTO)) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,725 shares for an estimated $733,561 .

. GREGORY T MOSKOFF (MD,Controller and CAO) sold 363 shares for an estimated $157,604

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$FDS Government Contracts

We have seen $1,719,685 of award payments to $FDS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$FDS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FDS stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$FDS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FDS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FDS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $466.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $466.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $450.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Jeff Silber from BMO Capital set a target price of $521.0 on 11/15/2024

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $FDS ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.