Fund Update: Veritas Asset Management LLP added 31,787 shares of UNITEDHEALTH GROUP ($UNH) to their portfolio

Veritas Asset Management LLP has added 31,787 shares of $UNH to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $UNH.
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,564 institutional investors add shares of UNITEDHEALTH GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 1,947 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 5,903,163 shares (-19.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,091,781,621
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 5,583,343 shares (+6.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,924,275,896
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 3,799,364 shares (-74.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,921,946,273
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 3,425,564 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,794,139,145
- AMUNDI added 2,991,470 shares (+97.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,513,265,014
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 2,860,632 shares (+15.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,498,256,010
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,486,839 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,302,481,926
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP Insider Trading Activity
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP insiders have traded $UNH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TIMOTHY PATRICK FLYNN purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $511,575
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP Government Contracts
We have seen $26,179,337,690 of award payments to $UNH over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- EXPRESS REPORT: R3 FY 24 3RD QTR APRIL: $1,365,317,619
- EXPRESS REPORT: R2 FY 24 3RD QTR APRIL: $1,073,795,458
- EXPRESS REPORT: R1 FY 24 3RD QTR APRIL: $941,727,421
- EXPRESS REPORT: R3 FY24 Q3 MAY: $833,805,970
- EXPRESS REPORT: R3 FY25 1ST QTR OCTOBER: $771,731,035
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $UNH stock 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 03/31, 01/24 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/29, 02/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/08 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 02/25, 01/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 04/07, 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN sold up to $15,000 on 01/07.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 12/20.
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UNH in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/21/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/03/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNH recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $UNH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $550.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Erin Wright from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $374.0 on 05/14/2025
- Ben Hendrix from RBC Capital set a target price of $525.0 on 05/13/2025
- An analyst from KeyBanc set a target price of $575.0 on 04/21/2025
- David Windley from Jefferies set a target price of $635.0 on 12/09/2024
