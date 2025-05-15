Fund Update: Veritas Asset Management LLP added 305,893 shares of THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ($TMO) to their portfolio

Veritas Asset Management LLP has added 305,893 shares of $TMO to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TMO.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,121 institutional investors add shares of THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC stock to their portfolio, and 1,334 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Insider Trading Activity

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC insiders have traded $TMO stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 39 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARC N CASPER (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 38,000 shares for an estimated $19,951,413 .

. STEPHEN WILLIAMSON (Sr. VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,650 shares for an estimated $11,580,924 .

. FREDERICK M. LOWERY (Executive Vice President) sold 18,300 shares for an estimated $9,732,122

MICHAEL A BOXER (SVP and General Counsel) sold 3,775 shares for an estimated $2,010,537

GIANLUCA PETTITI (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $469,100 .

. NELSON CHAI has made 1 purchase buying 4 shares for an estimated $2,143 and 1 sale selling 16 shares for an estimated $8,449.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Government Contracts

We have seen $100,338,154 of award payments to $TMO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TMO stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TMO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TMO in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/31/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TMO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $TMO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $607.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Scotiabank set a target price of $605.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $610.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Conor McNamara from RBC Capital set a target price of $693.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $585.0 on 01/02/2025

