Fund Update: VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. opened a $89.8M position in $XYL stock

VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. has opened a new $89.8M position in $XYL, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $XYL.

$XYL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 430 institutional investors add shares of $XYL stock to their portfolio, and 462 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$XYL Insider Trading Activity

$XYL insiders have traded $XYL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XYL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOROTHY TREFON CAPERS (SVP & General Counsel) sold 12,026 shares for an estimated $1,530,391

GERI-MICHELLE MCSHANE (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 4,119 shares for an estimated $527,977

LILA TRETIKOV has made 1 purchase buying 4 shares for an estimated $527 and 1 sale selling 4 shares for an estimated $479.

$XYL Government Contracts

We have seen $95,110 of award payments to $XYL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$XYL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XYL in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

