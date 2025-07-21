Fund Update: VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. opened a $209.5M position in $SPOT stock

VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. has opened a new $209.5M position in $SPOT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SPOT.

$SPOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 652 institutional investors add shares of $SPOT stock to their portfolio, and 450 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SPOT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SPOT stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPOT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 06/05.

on 06/05. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/11 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.

on 04/11 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/20 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/20 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/24, 02/21.

$SPOT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPOT in the last several months. We have seen 17 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

$SPOT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPOT recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $SPOT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $762.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $780.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Justin Patterson from Keybanc set a target price of $860.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Manan Gosalia from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $850.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Mark Zgutowicz from Benchmark set a target price of $840.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $800.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Ian Moore from Bernstein set a target price of $840.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $850.0 on 07/02/2025

