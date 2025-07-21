Stocks
SPOT

Fund Update: VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. opened a $209.5M position in $SPOT stock

July 21, 2025 — 04:04 pm EDT

VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. has opened a new $209.5M position in $SPOT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SPOT.

$SPOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 652 institutional investors add shares of $SPOT stock to their portfolio, and 450 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC added 3,043,677 shares (+149.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,674,113,660
  • BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 2,318,712 shares (-17.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,275,361,161
  • FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,028,898 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,115,954,766
  • VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 1,355,708 shares (-87.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $745,680,071
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,283,156 shares (+12.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $705,774,294
  • JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 1,262,614 shares (+42.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $694,475,578
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,197,892 shares (+114.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $658,876,536

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SPOT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SPOT stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPOT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$SPOT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPOT in the last several months. We have seen 17 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025
  • JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025
  • Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025
  • B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SPOT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SPOT forecast page.

$SPOT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPOT recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $SPOT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $762.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $780.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Justin Patterson from Keybanc set a target price of $860.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Manan Gosalia from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $850.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Mark Zgutowicz from Benchmark set a target price of $840.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $800.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Ian Moore from Bernstein set a target price of $840.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $850.0 on 07/02/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $SPOT ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

Stocks mentioned

SPOT

