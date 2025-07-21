Fund Update: VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. opened a $209.5M position in $SPOT stock

VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. has opened a new $209.5M position in $SPOT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SPOT.
$SPOT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 652 institutional investors add shares of $SPOT stock to their portfolio, and 450 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 3,043,677 shares (+149.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,674,113,660
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 2,318,712 shares (-17.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,275,361,161
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,028,898 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,115,954,766
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 1,355,708 shares (-87.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $745,680,071
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,283,156 shares (+12.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $705,774,294
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 1,262,614 shares (+42.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $694,475,578
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,197,892 shares (+114.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $658,876,536
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$SPOT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SPOT stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPOT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 06/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/11 and 1 sale worth up to $100,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/20 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/24, 02/21.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$SPOT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPOT in the last several months. We have seen 17 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/11/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 06/27/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SPOT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SPOT forecast page.
$SPOT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPOT recently. We have seen 24 analysts offer price targets for $SPOT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $762.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Doug Anmuth from JP Morgan set a target price of $780.0 on 07/11/2025
- Justin Patterson from Keybanc set a target price of $860.0 on 07/11/2025
- Manan Gosalia from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $850.0 on 07/10/2025
- Mark Zgutowicz from Benchmark set a target price of $840.0 on 07/10/2025
- Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays set a target price of $800.0 on 07/09/2025
- Ian Moore from Bernstein set a target price of $840.0 on 07/08/2025
- Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $850.0 on 07/02/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $SPOT ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
