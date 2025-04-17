Stocks
Fund Update: VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. opened a $189.9M position in $MDLZ stock

April 17, 2025 — 06:39 am EDT

VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. has opened a new $189.9M position in $MDLZ, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $MDLZ.

$MDLZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 769 institutional investors add shares of $MDLZ stock to their portfolio, and 983 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MDLZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MDLZ stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDLZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$MDLZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MDLZ in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/24/2025
  • Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/06/2024
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024

$MDLZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MDLZ recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $MDLZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $59.0 on 03/27/2025
  • Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $61.0 on 01/08/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

