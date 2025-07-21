Stocks
COF

Fund Update: VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. opened a $158.0M position in $COF stock

July 21, 2025 — 04:04 pm EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative

VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. has opened a new $158.0M position in $COF, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $COF.

$COF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 844 institutional investors add shares of $COF stock to their portfolio, and 545 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$COF Insider Trading Activity

$COF insiders have traded $COF stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL ZAMSKY (Chief Credit & Fin'l Risk Off.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,560 shares for an estimated $1,906,311.
  • ANN F HACKETT sold 1,658 shares for an estimated $329,444

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COF Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COF stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COF stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$COF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COF in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/09/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/23/2025
  • B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025
  • Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025
  • Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/11/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $COF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $COF forecast page.

$COF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COF recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $COF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $233.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $245.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $248.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Moshe Orenbuch from TD Cowen set a target price of $258.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Terry Ma from Barclays set a target price of $253.0 on 06/23/2025
  • Mihir Bhatia from B of A Securities set a target price of $233.0 on 05/21/2025
  • Brian Foran from Truist Securities set a target price of $225.0 on 04/25/2025
  • Donald Fandetti from Wells Fargo set a target price of $225.0 on 04/24/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $COF ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

