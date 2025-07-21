Fund Update: VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. opened a $156.2M position in $ETN stock

VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. has opened a new $156.2M position in $ETN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ETN.
$ETN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,082 institutional investors add shares of $ETN stock to their portfolio, and 962 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 4,334,208 shares (-28.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,178,167,760
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 4,312,895 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,172,374,247
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,101,544 shares (+23.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,114,922,705
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 4,085,154 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,110,467,411
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 3,579,457 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $1,277,830,354
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,152,764 shares (+85.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $585,185,838
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,937,126 shares (+973.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $526,568,960
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $ETN Data Alerts
Sign Up
$ETN Insider Trading Activity
$ETN insiders have traded $ETN stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CRAIG ARNOLD (See Remarks below.) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 154,540 shares for an estimated $48,994,057.
- ERNEST W JR MARSHALL (See Remarks below.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,650 shares for an estimated $4,995,798.
- MICHAEL YELTON (See Remarks below.) sold 2,120 shares for an estimated $629,364
- PETER DENK (See Remarks below.) sold 1,315 shares for an estimated $392,987
- DOROTHY C THOMPSON sold 140 shares for an estimated $45,809
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ETN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ETN stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 02/03 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/07, 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/29, 01/23.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$ETN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ETN in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/14/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025
- Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ETN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ETN forecast page.
$ETN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ETN recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $ETN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $365.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ken Newman from Keybanc set a target price of $410.0 on 07/15/2025
- Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $420.0 on 07/14/2025
- Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $340.0 on 07/09/2025
- Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $382.0 on 07/08/2025
- Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $360.0 on 07/01/2025
- David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $349.0 on 05/19/2025
- Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $371.0 on 05/16/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $ETN ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.