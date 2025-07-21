Fund Update: VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. opened a $156.2M position in $ETN stock

VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. has opened a new $156.2M position in $ETN, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ETN.

$ETN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,082 institutional investors add shares of $ETN stock to their portfolio, and 962 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ETN Insider Trading Activity

$ETN insiders have traded $ETN stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG ARNOLD (See Remarks below.) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 154,540 shares for an estimated $48,994,057 .

. ERNEST W JR MARSHALL (See Remarks below.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,650 shares for an estimated $4,995,798 .

. MICHAEL YELTON (See Remarks below.) sold 2,120 shares for an estimated $629,364

PETER DENK (See Remarks below.) sold 1,315 shares for an estimated $392,987

DOROTHY C THOMPSON sold 140 shares for an estimated $45,809

$ETN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ETN stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 02/03 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/07, 04/01.

on 02/12, 02/03 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/07, 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.

on 03/10. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/29, 01/23.

$ETN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ETN in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/14/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

$ETN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ETN recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $ETN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $365.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ken Newman from Keybanc set a target price of $410.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $420.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $340.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $382.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $360.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $349.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $371.0 on 05/16/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

