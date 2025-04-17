Fund Update: VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. opened a $101.4M position in $UTHR stock

VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. has opened a new $101.4M position in $UTHR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $UTHR.
$UTHR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 333 institutional investors add shares of $UTHR stock to their portfolio, and 250 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 18,313,424 shares (+2090573.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,461,708,524
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 706,958 shares (-22.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $249,443,060
- FMR LLC added 393,777 shares (+36.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,940,276
- NORGES BANK added 391,191 shares (+1004.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,027,832
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 328,783 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,353,935
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS added 189,967 shares (+1325.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,027,956
- AUSTRALIANSUPER PTY LTD added 161,751 shares (+577.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,072,222
$UTHR Insider Trading Activity
$UTHR insiders have traded $UTHR stock on the open market 293 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 293 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UTHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL BENKOWITZ (PRESIDENT AND COO) has made 0 purchases and 217 sales selling 196,379 shares for an estimated $72,476,991.
- LOUIS W SULLIVAN has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 26,209 shares for an estimated $9,781,714.
- PAUL A MAHON (EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 26,400 shares for an estimated $9,079,304.
- JAMES EDGEMOND (CFO AND TREASURER) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 23,360 shares for an estimated $8,495,043.
- RAY KURZWEIL has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $4,755,151.
- RICHARD GILTNER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,817,022.
- CHRISTOPHER PATUSKY has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $3,361,656.
- RAYMOND DWEK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,000 shares for an estimated $1,993,680.
- TOMMY G THOMPSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,592,828.
- JUDY D. OLIAN sold 1,750 shares for an estimated $721,840
- CHRISTOPHER CAUSEY sold 510 shares for an estimated $192,080
- NILDA MESA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 479 shares for an estimated $183,070.
$UTHR Government Contracts
We have seen $1,504,668 of award payments to $UTHR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TYVASO: $264,485
- TYVASO 0.6MG/ML SOLN, INHL, REFILL KIT X9 NDC: 66302-0206-02: $132,242
- BULK ORDER TYVASO: $89,934
- BULK PHARMACY TYVASO: $88,161
- TYVASO: $58,774
$UTHR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UTHR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024
- Oppenheimer issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/21/2024
- Wells Fargo issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024
$UTHR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UTHR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UTHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $412.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jasper Hellweg from Argus Research set a target price of $400.0 on 10/31/2024
- Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $425.0 on 10/31/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
