Fund Update: VAUGHAN DAVID INVESTMENTS LLC/IL opened a $31.8M position in $C stock

VAUGHAN DAVID INVESTMENTS LLC/IL has opened a new $31.8M position in $C, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $C.
$C Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 965 institutional investors add shares of $C stock to their portfolio, and 889 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC removed 40,605,295 shares (-73.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,858,206,715
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 15,576,685 shares (+49.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,105,788,868
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 7,728,438 shares (+113.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $548,641,813
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 6,831,969 shares (-85.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $480,902,297
- NORGES BANK added 6,611,226 shares (+31.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $465,364,198
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 6,433,746 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $452,871,380
- FMR LLC removed 5,329,087 shares (-15.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $378,311,886
$C Insider Trading Activity
$C insiders have traded $C stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $C stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK MASON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 58,465 shares for an estimated $4,864,790
- EDWARD SKYLER (Hd of Ent Svc & Public Affairs) sold 35,545 shares for an estimated $2,929,263
- SYED SHAHMIR KHALIQ (Head of Services) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,451,124.
- ANAND SELVAKESARI (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,433,146.
- BRENT MCINTOSH (Chief Legal Off. & Corp. Sec'y) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,624,453.
- SARA WECHTER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,125 shares for an estimated $1,225,284.
- JOHN CUNNINGHAM DUGAN sold 4,417 shares for an estimated $301,492
$C Government Contracts
We have seen $3,502,294 of award payments to $C over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS FPDS-NG RECORD IS TO REPORT PURCHASE CARD (P-CARD) TRANSACTIONS BY ORDERING OFFICIALS O...: $3,394,638
- WATER VESSEL STORAGE: $17,640
- 2024 MBA COMPLIANCE AND RISK MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE: $15,378
- CERTIFIED INFORMATION SYSTEMS AUDITOR (CISA) IN-PERSON TRAINING: $15,008
- OIL BOOM 100FT LONG 17" SIZE QTY 8: $14,961
$C Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $C stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $C stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $50,000 on 03/24.
$C Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $C in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/03/2025
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024
$C Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $C recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $C in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital set a target price of $78.0 on 04/16/2025
- An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $84.0 on 04/04/2025
