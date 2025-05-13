Fund Update: VAUGHAN DAVID INVESTMENTS LLC/IL opened a $31.8M position in $C stock

VAUGHAN DAVID INVESTMENTS LLC/IL has opened a new $31.8M position in $C, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $C.

$C Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 965 institutional investors add shares of $C stock to their portfolio, and 889 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$C Insider Trading Activity

$C insiders have traded $C stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $C stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK MASON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 58,465 shares for an estimated $4,864,790

EDWARD SKYLER (Hd of Ent Svc & Public Affairs) sold 35,545 shares for an estimated $2,929,263

SYED SHAHMIR KHALIQ (Head of Services) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,451,124 .

. ANAND SELVAKESARI (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,433,146 .

. BRENT MCINTOSH (Chief Legal Off. & Corp. Sec'y) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,624,453 .

. SARA WECHTER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,125 shares for an estimated $1,225,284 .

. JOHN CUNNINGHAM DUGAN sold 4,417 shares for an estimated $301,492

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$C Government Contracts

We have seen $3,502,294 of award payments to $C over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

$C Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $C stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $C stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $50,000 on 03/24.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$C Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $C in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/03/2025

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $C, check out Quiver Quantitative's $C forecast page.

$C Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $C recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $C in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital set a target price of $78.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $84.0 on 04/04/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $C ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.