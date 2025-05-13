Fund Update: VAUGHAN DAVID INVESTMENTS LLC/IL added 12,396 shares of CONSTELLATION BRANDS ($STZ) to their portfolio

VAUGHAN DAVID INVESTMENTS LLC/IL has added 12,396 shares of $STZ to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $STZ.

CONSTELLATION BRANDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 525 institutional investors add shares of CONSTELLATION BRANDS stock to their portfolio, and 820 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CONSTELLATION BRANDS Insider Trading Activity

CONSTELLATION BRANDS insiders have traded $STZ stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD SANDS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,297 shares for an estimated $14,494,602 .

. ROBERT SANDS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,297 shares for an estimated $14,494,602 .

. PARTNERS LLC WILDSTAR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,297 shares for an estimated $14,494,602 .

. ZACHARY M STERN sold 59,637 shares for an estimated $14,335,542

BUSINESS HOLDINGS LP ZMSS sold 59,637 shares for an estimated $14,335,542

JAMES A. JR. SABIA (EVP & Pres. Beer) sold 36,086 shares for an estimated $8,768,540

WILLIAM A NEWLANDS (President & CEO) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $6,089,522

WILLIAM T GILES purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $186,390

BUSINESS HOLDINGS LP SER sold 660 shares for an estimated $159,060

KANEENAT KRISTANN CAREY (EVP & Chief HR Officer) sold 330 shares for an estimated $78,870

CONSTELLATION BRANDS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $STZ stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

CONSTELLATION BRANDS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STZ in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/14/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 02/10/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/10/2025

CONSTELLATION BRANDS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STZ recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $STZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $210.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bill Chappell from Truist Financial set a target price of $215.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $205.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $289.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $202.0 on 02/27/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

