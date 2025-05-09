Fund Update: VANGUARD GROUP INC added 8,126,996 shares of COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS ($CCEP) to their portfolio

VANGUARD GROUP INC has added 8,126,996 shares of $CCEP to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CCEP.
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 268 institutional investors add shares of COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS stock to their portfolio, and 273 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 8,126,996 shares (+462.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $707,292,461
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,105,019 shares (+26.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $161,686,509
- SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST GROUP, INC. added 1,397,394 shares (+253.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $121,615,199
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,269,042 shares (-8.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,444,725
- BARCLAYS PLC added 1,268,401 shares (+236.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,425,880
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,214,493 shares (+24.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $105,697,325
- DNB ASSET MANAGEMENT AS added 990,890 shares (+2270.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,110,260
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CCEP in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/06/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CCEP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CCEP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $92.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $98.0 on 03/06/2025
- Eric A from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $87.0 on 12/09/2024
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
