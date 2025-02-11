Fund Update: VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,507,012 shares of ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS ($ETD) to their portfolio

VANGUARD GROUP INC has added 1,507,012 shares of $ETD to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 12-31-2024 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $ETD.

ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS Insider Trading Activity

ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS insiders have traded $ETD stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

M FAROOQ KATHWARI (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 30 sales selling 64,200 shares for an estimated $1,929,424.

ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS Government Contracts

We have seen $1,722,561 of award payments to $ETD over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

