Fund Update: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP opened a $21.0M position in $PPTA stock

VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP has opened a new $21.0M position in $PPTA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PPTA.

$PPTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of $PPTA stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PPTA Insider Trading Activity

$PPTA insiders have traded $PPTA stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PPTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MCKINSEY MARGARET LYON ((See remarks (5))) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 52,919 shares for an estimated $514,633 .

. JESSICA MARIE LARGENT ((See remarks (6))) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 36,899 shares for an estimated $330,378 .

. ALAN DOUGLAS HASLAM ((See remarks (6))) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,408 shares for an estimated $299,026 .

. MICHAEL STEPHEN WRIGHT ((See remarks (3))) sold 6,500 shares for an estimated $90,025

CHRIS J ROBISON purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $84,300

ANDREW PHILLIP COLE purchased 9,450 shares for an estimated $75,505

RICHIE DARRIN HADDOCK purchased 5,780 shares for an estimated $49,476

ROBERT ALAN DEAN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $41,600

JONATHAN CHERRY ((See remarks (1))) purchased 1,160 shares for an estimated $9,976

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PPTA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PPTA in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

National Bank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/02/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PPTA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PPTA forecast page.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $PPTA ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.