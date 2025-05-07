Fund Update: Van Berkom & Associates Inc. opened a $45.2M position in $PRVA stock

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. has opened a new $45.2M position in $PRVA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PRVA.

$PRVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $PRVA stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PRVA Insider Trading Activity

$PRVA insiders have traded $PRVA stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PRVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTH MEHROTRA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 61,913 shares for an estimated $1,464,128 .

. DAVID MOUNTCASTLE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,926 shares for an estimated $348,029 .

. MATTHEW SHAWN MORRIS sold 10,309 shares for an estimated $240,508

EDWARD C FARGIS (EVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,967 shares for an estimated $120,255.

$PRVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PRVA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

$PRVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PRVA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PRVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Ha from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $26.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Matthew Shea from Needham set a target price of $25.0 on 01/10/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

