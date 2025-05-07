Fund Update: Van Berkom & Associates Inc. opened a $39.9M position in $FND stock

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. has opened a new $39.9M position in $FND, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FND.
$FND Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of $FND stock to their portfolio, and 229 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 5,784,573 shares (+76.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $576,721,928
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 4,680,351 shares (-29.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $376,627,844
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 4,371,090 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $435,797,673
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,998,842 shares (-43.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $398,684,547
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,917,329 shares (+114.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $191,157,701
- SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,851,612 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $184,605,716
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 1,558,409 shares (+106.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $125,405,172
$FND Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FND in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 01/30/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
