Fund Update: Van Berkom & Associates Inc. added 356,858 shares of SPX TECHNOLOGIES ($SPXC) to their portfolio

May 07, 2025 — 09:57 am EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. has added 356,858 shares of $SPXC to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SPXC.

SPX TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 175 institutional investors add shares of SPX TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 187 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SPX TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

SPX TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $SPXC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPXC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • EUGENE JOSEPH III LOWE (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 91,000 shares for an estimated $13,243,819.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SPX TECHNOLOGIES Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SPXC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPXC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $SPXC ticker page for more data.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

