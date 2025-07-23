Stocks

Fund Update: Valmark Advisers, Inc. added 86,009 shares of $SPBO to their portfolio

July 23, 2025 — 04:55 pm EDT

Written by Quiver FundTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

Valmark Advisers, Inc. has added 86,009 shares of $SPBO to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SPBO.

$SPBO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $SPBO stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • RWA WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC removed 6,176,449 shares (-44.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $179,302,314
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 5,346,892 shares (+443.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $155,220,274
  • NEPC LLC removed 3,315,216 shares (-51.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $96,240,720
  • EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS, LLC added 1,494,916 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $43,681,445
  • LPL FINANCIAL LLC removed 594,600 shares (-16.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,261,238
  • PRIVATE ADVISOR GROUP, LLC removed 582,646 shares (-74.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,914,213
  • ADVISOR RESOURCE COUNCIL added 505,467 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,673,707

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

