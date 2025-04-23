Fund Update: Valmark Advisers, Inc. added 41,662 shares of $BILS to their portfolio

Valmark Advisers, Inc. has added 41,662 shares of $BILS to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $BILS.
$BILS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $BILS stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 21,349,857 shares (+3957.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,116,838,321
- COLDSTREAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 581,114 shares (-93.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,617,453
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 323,911 shares (+14.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,115,775
- PARTNERS CAPITAL INVESTMENT GROUP, LLP removed 293,611 shares (-36.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,111,530
- ASHTON THOMAS PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC added 215,245 shares (+125.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,341,541
- STEPHENS INC /AR/ removed 203,886 shares (-64.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,215,296
- HERSHEY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 184,010 shares (-74.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,244,591
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
