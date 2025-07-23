Fund Update: Valmark Advisers, Inc. added 23,497 shares of $IVOO to their portfolio

Valmark Advisers, Inc. has added 23,497 shares of $IVOO to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IVOO.
$IVOO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $IVOO stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 815,554 shares (+2162.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,495,179
- LOCKHEED MARTIN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO removed 150,000 shares (-16.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,805,000
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 134,220 shares (+251.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,247,514
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 114,364 shares (-11.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,287,726
- HANTZ FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. added 109,234 shares (+40.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,781,395
- UBS GROUP AG added 109,166 shares (+14.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,774,684
- SOLTIS INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 77,823 shares (-49.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,681,130
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
