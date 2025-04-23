Fund Update: Valmark Advisers, Inc. added 197,354 shares of $CGGO to their portfolio

Valmark Advisers, Inc. has added 197,354 shares of $CGGO to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CGGO.
$CGGO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 191 institutional investors add shares of $CGGO stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,254,472 shares (+25.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,655,671
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 1,209,008 shares (+21.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,327,213
- JOHNSON BIXBY & ASSOCIATES, LLC removed 1,001,361 shares (-82.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,368,557
- CAPITAL GROUP PRIVATE CLIENT SERVICES, INC. added 949,472 shares (+6.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,743,571
- NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO added 945,216 shares (+10.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,619,211
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 731,424 shares (+17.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,372,209
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 580,291 shares (+28.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,956,103
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
