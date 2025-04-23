Fund Update: Valmark Advisers, Inc. added 148,812 shares of $CGCP to their portfolio

Valmark Advisers, Inc. has added 148,812 shares of $CGCP to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CGCP.
$CGCP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of $CGCP stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,270,404 shares (+43.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,602,968
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 3,030,805 shares (+55.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,283,871
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 2,522,846 shares (+22.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,007,181
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 2,111,261 shares (+25.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,869,994
- JOHNSON BIXBY & ASSOCIATES, LLC added 1,134,805 shares (+25.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,476,372
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 1,093,689 shares (+237.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,553,318
- PER STIRLING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. removed 735,597 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,330,253
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
