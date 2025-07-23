Fund Update: Valmark Advisers, Inc. added 132,659 shares of $FNDF to their portfolio

Valmark Advisers, Inc. has added 132,659 shares of $FNDF to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FNDF.

$FNDF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 289 institutional investors add shares of $FNDF stock to their portfolio, and 255 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

