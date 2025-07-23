Fund Update: Valmark Advisers, Inc. added 132,659 shares of $FNDF to their portfolio

Valmark Advisers, Inc. has added 132,659 shares of $FNDF to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FNDF.
$FNDF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 289 institutional investors add shares of $FNDF stock to their portfolio, and 255 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AUTO-OWNERS INSURANCE CO removed 8,350,025 shares (-89.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $301,769,903
- OLD MISSION CAPITAL LLC removed 1,088,960 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,355,014
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 994,500 shares (+0.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,941,230
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 873,627 shares (-88.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,572,879
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 789,430 shares (-36.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,530,000
- SEQUOIA FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 776,260 shares (-53.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,054,036
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 763,822 shares (+4.7%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $30,568,156
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $FNDF ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
