Fund Update: Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC opened a $57.8M position in $CAVA stock

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC has opened a new $57.8M position in $CAVA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CAVA.

$CAVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 313 institutional investors add shares of $CAVA stock to their portfolio, and 255 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CAVA Insider Trading Activity

$CAVA insiders have traded $CAVA stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 49 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRETT SCHULMAN (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 55,356 shares for an estimated $5,210,104 .

. THEODOROS XENOHRISTOS (Chief Concept Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 13,846 shares for an estimated $1,291,282 .

. TRICIA K. TOLIVAR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 8,436 shares for an estimated $799,941 .

. JENNIFER SOMERS (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,500 shares for an estimated $656,568 .

. KELLY COSTANZA (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 5,471 shares for an estimated $534,735 .

. KENNETH ROBERT BERTRAM (CLO & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 3,834 shares for an estimated $363,701 .

. ADAM DAVID PHILLIPS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,354 shares for an estimated $132,042.

$CAVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CAVA in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/02/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/28/2025

$CAVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CAVA recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $CAVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $91.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Brian Harbour from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $107.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Christopher Carril from Keybanc set a target price of $100.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 John Ivankoe from JP Morgan set a target price of $95.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Chris O'Cull from Stifel set a target price of $125.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Sara Senatore from B of A Securities set a target price of $121.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 David Tarantino from Baird set a target price of $115.0 on 05/16/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

