Fund Update: Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC opened a $57.8M position in $CAVA stock

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC has opened a new $57.8M position in $CAVA, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CAVA.
$CAVA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 313 institutional investors add shares of $CAVA stock to their portfolio, and 255 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 6,057,727 shares (+246.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $523,448,190
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 3,563,280 shares (+83.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $307,903,024
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 3,084,590 shares (-65.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $266,539,421
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,301,369 shares (+922.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,451,295
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,277,912 shares (+114.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,424,375
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,246,209 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $107,684,919
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,109,397 shares (+84.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,862,994
$CAVA Insider Trading Activity
$CAVA insiders have traded $CAVA stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 49 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRETT SCHULMAN (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 55,356 shares for an estimated $5,210,104.
- THEODOROS XENOHRISTOS (Chief Concept Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 13,846 shares for an estimated $1,291,282.
- TRICIA K. TOLIVAR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 8,436 shares for an estimated $799,941.
- JENNIFER SOMERS (Chief Operations Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,500 shares for an estimated $656,568.
- KELLY COSTANZA (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 5,471 shares for an estimated $534,735.
- KENNETH ROBERT BERTRAM (CLO & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 3,834 shares for an estimated $363,701.
- ADAM DAVID PHILLIPS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,354 shares for an estimated $132,042.
$CAVA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CAVA in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/02/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025
- TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/28/2025
$CAVA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CAVA recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $CAVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $115.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $91.0 on 07/17/2025
- Brian Harbour from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $107.0 on 07/14/2025
- Christopher Carril from Keybanc set a target price of $100.0 on 07/02/2025
- John Ivankoe from JP Morgan set a target price of $95.0 on 06/25/2025
- Chris O'Cull from Stifel set a target price of $125.0 on 06/18/2025
- Sara Senatore from B of A Securities set a target price of $121.0 on 05/19/2025
- David Tarantino from Baird set a target price of $115.0 on 05/16/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
