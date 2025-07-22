Fund Update: Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC opened a $102.9M position in $PNR stock

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC has opened a new $102.9M position in $PNR, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $PNR.

$PNR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 313 institutional investors add shares of $PNR stock to their portfolio, and 337 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$PNR Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $PNR Data Alerts

$PNR insiders have traded $PNR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN J PILLA (EVP Ch Sup Chn Of Ch Trnfrm O) sold 7,200 shares for an estimated $706,608

DAVID A /WI JONES sold 6,558 shares for an estimated $589,827

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PNR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $PNR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$PNR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PNR in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/21/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/14/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $PNR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $PNR forecast page.

$PNR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PNR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $PNR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $111.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Jones from Stifel set a target price of $124.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $125.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $116.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $113.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $101.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 John Mackay from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $95.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Damian Karas from UBS set a target price of $110.0 on 04/23/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

Check out Quiver Quantitative's $PNR ticker page for more data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.