Fund Update: Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC Just Disclosed New Holdings

Valeo Financial Advisors, LLC just filed a portfolio update, which we received from a 13F disclosure. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and track moves made by other funds.

Per our estimates, the largest stock moves were:

An addition of 2,862,183 shares of $PLD (~ $319,963,438) . This was an increase of ~282% over their previous position.

. This was an increase of ~282% over their previous position. An addition of 551,660 shares of $JCPB (~ $25,950,086) . This was an increase of ~37% over their previous position.

. This was an increase of ~37% over their previous position. An addition of 295,369 shares of $IEFA (~ $22,344,665) . This was an increase of ~47% over their previous position.

. This was an increase of ~47% over their previous position. An addition of 332,514 shares of $IJH (~ $19,402,192) . This was an increase of ~11% over their previous position.

. This was an increase of ~11% over their previous position. An addition of 383,877 shares of $FBND (~ $17,523,985) . This was an increase of ~41% over their previous position.

. This was an increase of ~41% over their previous position. An addition of 31,025 shares of $VOO (~$15,944,058). This was an increase of ~47% over their previous position.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

