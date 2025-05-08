Fund Update: US BANCORP \DE\ added 50,622 shares of $GBIL to their portfolio

US BANCORP \DE\ has added 50,622 shares of $GBIL to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $GBIL.
$GBIL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $GBIL stock to their portfolio, and 164 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACR ALPINE CAPITAL RESEARCH, LLC removed 967,274 shares (-18.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $96,901,509
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 703,375 shares (-60.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,281,230
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 641,784 shares (+451.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,293,921
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC added 538,126 shares (+59.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,909,462
- SHEETS SMITH INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT removed 498,496 shares (-86.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,809,720
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 228,543 shares (+24.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,836,016
- OPPENHEIMER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. added 211,332 shares (+20.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,171,239
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
