Fund Update: US BANCORP \DE\ added 4,528,560 shares of $VTWO to their portfolio

US BANCORP \DE\ has added 4,528,560 shares of $VTWO to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VTWO.
$VTWO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 300 institutional investors add shares of $VTWO stock to their portfolio, and 227 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- US BANCORP \DE\ added 4,528,560 shares (+36940.7%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $394,981,003
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 4,044,138 shares (+148.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $326,159,729
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 3,297,123 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $265,912,969
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 2,500,015 shares (+55.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $201,626,209
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 391,815 shares (+1.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,599,879
- NEOS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 381,514 shares (+24.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,769,104
- NATIXIS ADVISORS, LLC added 348,892 shares (+6.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,138,139
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $VTWO ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
