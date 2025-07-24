Fund Update: US BANCORP \DE\ added 4,089,100 shares of $VO to their portfolio

US BANCORP \DE\ has added 4,089,100 shares of $VO to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $VO.
$VO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,019 institutional investors add shares of $VO stock to their portfolio, and 845 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- US BANCORP \DE\ added 4,089,100 shares (+2677.1%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $1,144,252,853
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 1,566,734 shares (+7.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $405,188,747
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 1,233,070 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $345,049,978
- NICHOLAS HOFFMAN & COMPANY, LLC. removed 746,133 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $192,964,916
- WEALTHSPIRE ADVISORS, LLC added 561,872 shares (+100.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $145,311,336
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS removed 459,161 shares (-61.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,748,217
- NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO added 458,676 shares (+7.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,622,787
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
