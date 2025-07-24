Fund Update: US BANCORP \DE\ added 338,143 shares of OKTA ($OKTA) to their portfolio

US BANCORP \DE\ has added 338,143 shares of $OKTA to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 06-30-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $OKTA.

OKTA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 411 institutional investors add shares of OKTA stock to their portfolio, and 323 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

OKTA Insider Trading Activity

OKTA insiders have traded $OKTA stock on the open market 73 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 73 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKTA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACQUES FREDERIC KERREST has made 0 purchases and 41 sales selling 1,141,170 shares for an estimated $108,840,960 .

. TODD MCKINNON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 265,881 shares for an estimated $29,548,557 .

. LARISSA SCHWARTZ (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 27,148 shares for an estimated $2,869,307 .

. BRETT TIGHE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $2,333,048 .

. ERIC ROBERT KELLEHER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 21,913 shares for an estimated $2,141,150 .

. JONATHAN JAMES ADDISON (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 16,032 shares for an estimated $1,538,792.

OKTA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $OKTA stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OKTA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/29.

on 05/29. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/09, 04/08, 04/04 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/29.

OKTA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $OKTA in the last several months. We have seen 18 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

WestPark Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/28/2025

DA Davidson issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

OKTA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $OKTA recently. We have seen 32 analysts offer price targets for $OKTA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Arete Research set a target price of $83.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho set a target price of $130.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Todd Weller from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $127.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Mike Cikos from Needham set a target price of $125.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Casey Ryan from WestPark Capital set a target price of $140.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Gabriela Borges from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $137.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Brent Thill from Jefferies set a target price of $130.0 on 05/28/2025

