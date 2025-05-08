Fund Update: US BANCORP \DE\ added 32,232 shares of SHIFT4 PAYMENTS ($FOUR) to their portfolio

US BANCORP \DE\ has added 32,232 shares of $FOUR to their portfolio, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $FOUR.

SHIFT4 PAYMENTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of SHIFT4 PAYMENTS stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SHIFT4 PAYMENTS Insider Trading Activity

SHIFT4 PAYMENTS insiders have traded $FOUR stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FOUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NANCY DISMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $2,861,974 .

. JORDAN FRANKEL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,500 shares for an estimated $1,599,563 .

. DAVID TAYLOR LAUBER (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,500 shares for an estimated $797,796 .

. JAMES J. WHALEN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,657 shares for an estimated $166,094.

SHIFT4 PAYMENTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FOUR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/05/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/13/2024

SHIFT4 PAYMENTS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FOUR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FOUR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Davis from Raymond James set a target price of $115.0 on 12/04/2024

on 12/04/2024 Peter Heckmann from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $126.0 on 11/14/2024

on 11/14/2024 Clarke Jefferies from Piper Sandler set a target price of $120.0 on 11/13/2024

